you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Inventia Healthcare files Rs 450 crore IPO papers with Sebi

In the offer for sale, promoters Janak Shah and Maya Shah and private equity fund Jacob Balls will sell shares.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Inventia Healthcare has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise an estimated Rs 450 crore through an initial public offering.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth up to Rs 125 crore, besides, an offer of sale up to 31,64,000 scrips by promoters and other shareholder, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi.

In the offer for sale, promoters Janak Shah and Maya Shah and private equity fund Jacob Balls will sell shares.

Proceeds of the issue will be used for payment of outstanding borrowings availed by the company and for other general corporate purposes.

"Our company intends to strengthen its capital base and expects to receive the benefits of listing of its equity shares on the stock exchanges, including among other things, enhance our visibility and provide liquidity to our shareholders," the firm noted.

The initial public offer (IPO) is expected to fetch Rs 450 crore, merchant banking sources said.

ICICI Securities and Centrum Capital will manage the company's initial share-sale and the equity shares of the firm will be listed on the BSE and NSE.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 02:42 pm

tags #Business #Inventia Healthcare #IPO - Upcoming Issues #SEBI

