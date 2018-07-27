App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Institutional investors drive HDFC AMC IPO, issue subscribed 83 times

HDFC Asset Management Company's public issue has received bids for 140.67 crore equity shares against IPO size of 1.88 crore shares (excluding anchor portion), as per data available on the NSE website.

The Rs 2,800-crore initial public offer of HDFC Asset Management Company has received overwhelming response from institutional investors on the last day of bidding on Friday.

The public issue has received bids for 155.5 crore equity shares against IPO size of 1.88 crore shares (excluding anchor portion), as per data available on the NSE website.

The offer has been oversubscribed by 82.71 times at 16:00 hours IST.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional investors oversubscribed 192.25 times while the reserved portion for non-institutional investors has seen subscription of 195.15 times and retail 6.21 times.

The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 1,095-1,100 per share.

HDFC Asset Management Company on Tuesday already garnered Rs 732 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO is of 2,54,57,555 equity shares, including anchor portion of 6,653,265 shares. The issue comprises an offer for sale of up to 85,92,970 equity shares by Housing Development Finance Corporation and up to 1,68,64,585 equity shares by Standard Life Investments.

HDFC AMC is the joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation and Standard Life Investments. It is the second AMC to hit the market after Reliance Nippon Life AMC, which had raised Rs 1,542 crore last year.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings, JM Financial, J P Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India and Nomura Financial Advisory are book running lead managers to the issue.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 03:42 pm

#HDFC AMC #HDFC AMC IPO #HDFC Asset Management Company #IPO - Issues Open

