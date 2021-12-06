MARKET NEWS

Inox Wind's subsidiary to raise Rs 500 crore through IPO

The IPO could also include an offer of sale by existing shareholders, the company has said.

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 01:49 PM IST
 
 
Inox Wind subsidiary Inox Green Energy Services will raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO) of up to Rs 500 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on December 6.

"The board of directors of the company's material subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services (IGESL) has approved fund raising by way of an initial public offer of its equity shares comprising of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 500 crore (fresh issue) and / or an offer of sale of equity shares by certain existing and eligible shareholders of the company," the company said in a filing.

The IPO is subject to receipt of requisite approvals, including nod of the shareholders, market conditions and other considerations, it said.

Inox Wind said it, as a shareholder, would consider and finalise its participation in the proposed offer of IGESL and the terms and conditions of such participation and the matters incidental thereto.

Inox Wind is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with state-of-the-art manufacturing plants near Ahmedabad in Gujarat for blades and tubular towers and at Una in Himachal Pradesh for hubs & nacelles.

Inox Wind's share price corrected 2.05 percent to Rs 143.30 on the BSE at the time of the publishing of this copy. The stock has provided multibagger returns to investors, rising 181 percent in the last year.

Inox Green Energy Services was earlier known as Inox Wind Infrastructure Services.
