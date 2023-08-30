Inox India files draft IPO papers with Sebi to raise funds

Cryogenic tank maker Inox India Ltd has filed draft papers with Securities Exchange Board of India to raise funds via initial public offerings.

The IPO will be a pure offer-for-sale of up to 22.11 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. The OFS will constitute up to 10.44 million shares by Siddharth Jain, up to 5 million shares each by Pavan Kumar Jain and Nayantara Jain, up to 1.2 million shares by Ishita Jain and 2.3 lakh shares by Manju Jain.

ICICI Securities and Axis Capital are the lead managers to the issue.

The Gujarat-based company is a leading cryogenic equipment manufacturer with over 30 years of experience. They provide solutions for cryogenic conditions, including tanks, equipment, and turnkey projects for various industries such as industrial gases, LNG, healthcare, aviation, and more. They also produce cryogenic equipment for global research and are India's top cryogenic tank exporter.

It operates three manufacturing facilities in Kalol (Gujarat), Kandla SEZ (Gujarat), and Silvassa (Dādra and Nagar Haveli). In FY 2023, the company's installed capacity included 3,100 Equivalent Tank Units (10,000-litre cryogenic storage tanks) and 2.4 million disposable cylinders. As on May 31, 2023, its order book stood at Rs 1,003.15 crore.

For FY23, the company reported a revenue of Rs 965.90 crore as against Rs 782.71 crore a year ago. Net profit for the year stood at Rs 152.71 crore versus Rs 130.50 crore last year. Its EBITDA margin, however, declined 22.62 percent in fiscal year from 23.47 percent last year. Total debt as of March 2023 was at Rs 8.99 crore as against Rs 54.54 crore last year.