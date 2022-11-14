Inox Green Energy Services IPO sees 85% buying, retail pie booked 2.93 times on Day 2

The public issue of Inox Green Energy Services has garnered bids for 5.7 crore shares against 6.67 crores on offer, subscribing 85 percent on November 14, the second day of bidding.

Retail investors remained at the forefront, buying shares 2.93 times the allotted quota, while the portions set aside for non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers were subscribed 23 percent and 47 percent.

The wind power operation and maintenance service provider is going to raise Rs 740 crore from the maiden public issue. The offer comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 370 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 370 crore by promoter Inox Wind.

The subsidiary of Inox Wind, the wind turbine manufacturer, will utilise fresh issue proceeds majorly for repaying debts.

Also read: Inox Green Energy IPO. Should you subscribe to the issue?

The price band for the offer is Rs 61-65 per share. Of the total issue size, the company raised Rs 333 crore via its anchor book, the part of qualified institutional buyers.

Up to 75 percent of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for high networth individuals, and the rest 10 percent for retail investors. Inox Green Energy Services enjoys synergistic benefits as a subsidiary of Inox Wind, as the company offers exclusive operation and maintenance services for all wind turbine generators sold by Inox Wind. Also read: Inox Green Energy Services IPO: 10 key things to know before subscribing As of June 2022, the company's operation and maintenance services portfolio comprised 2,792 MW wind farm capacity and 1,396 wind turbine generators. Of the 2,792 MW capacity, 1,964 MW was attributable to its contracts for comprehensive O&M services, and 828 MW was attributable to its common infrastructure O&M contracts. The company has narrowed its losses to Rs 5 crore for financial year 2021-22, from Rs 27.7 crore in previous year. Revenue from operations remained steady at Rs 172.2 crore in the same period YoY. For the quarter ended June FY23, the loss stood at Rs 11.6 crore on revenue of Rs 61.8 crore. The primary market remained busy in November as total eight companies launched their IPOs worth Rs 9,800 crore, including Inox Green Energy Services. Other seven companies are Archean Chemical Industries, Five Star Business Finance, Global Health, Bikaji Foods International, Fusion Micro Finance, Keystone Realtors and Kaynes Technology.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

READ MORE