Inox Green Energy Services IPO sees 85% buying, retail pie booked 2.93 times on Day 2

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 14, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

The public issue of Inox Green Energy Services has garnered bids for 5.7 crore shares against 6.67 crores on offer, subscribing 85 percent on November 14, the second day of bidding.

Retail investors remained at the forefront, buying shares 2.93 times the allotted quota, while the portions set aside for non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers were subscribed 23 percent and 47 percent.

The wind power operation and maintenance service provider is going to raise Rs 740 crore from the maiden public issue. The offer comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 370 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 370 crore by promoter Inox Wind.

The subsidiary of Inox Wind, the wind turbine manufacturer, will utilise fresh issue proceeds majorly for repaying debts.

The price band for the offer is Rs 61-65 per share. Of the total issue size, the company raised Rs 333 crore via its anchor book, the part of qualified institutional buyers.