Inox Green Energy Services gets board nod for IPO with increased offer size

Inox Green Energy Services is expected to file its draft papers again for an initial public offering after raising the issue size. In April, the material subsidiary of Inox Wind had revoked its listing application.

The IPO of Inox Green Energy Services, earlier known as Inox Wind Infrastructure Services, has received a fresh approval from its board of directors.

"The board of directors of material subsidiary Inox Green Energy Services has accorded a fresh approval to the fund-raising by way of an initial public offering of its equity shares," Inox Wind said in a BSE filing on May 9.

The company said the IPO comprises fresh shares worth Rs 500 crore, and/or an offer-of-sale of equity shares by certain existing and eligible shareholders of the company.

The offer is subject to receipt of requisite approvals, including approval of the shareholders, market conditions and other considerations.

Inox Wind said its committee of the board of directors for operations have given an approval to participate in the proposed IPO through an OFS worth Rs 400 crore.

Inox Green Energy Services had on April 29 recalled its draft red herring prospectus filed for the IPO. It comprised a fresh issue and an offer for sale of Rs 3,700 crore each.