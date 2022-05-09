English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Inox Green Energy Services gets board nod for IPO with increased offer size

    Inox Wind board of directors for operations has given an approval to participate in the proposed IPO through an offer-for-sale of shares worth Rs 400 crore. The company had recalled its IPO papers filed last month and revised the offer size

    Moneycontrol News
    May 09, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Inox Green Energy Services is expected to file its draft papers again for an initial public offering after raising the issue size. In April, the material subsidiary of Inox Wind had revoked its listing application.

    The IPO of Inox Green Energy Services, earlier known as Inox Wind Infrastructure Services, has received a fresh approval from its board of directors.

    "The board of directors of material subsidiary Inox Green Energy Services has accorded a fresh approval to the fund-raising by way of an initial public offering of its equity shares," Inox Wind said in a BSE filing on May 9.

    The company said the IPO comprises fresh shares worth Rs 500 crore, and/or an offer-of-sale of equity shares by certain existing and eligible shareholders of the company.

    The offer is subject to receipt of requisite approvals, including approval of the shareholders, market conditions and other considerations.

    Close

    Inox Wind said its committee of the board of directors for operations have given an approval to participate in the proposed IPO through an OFS worth Rs 400 crore.

    Inox Green Energy Services had on April 29 recalled its draft red herring prospectus filed for the IPO. It comprised a fresh issue and an offer for sale of Rs 3,700 crore each.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Inox Green Energy Services #Inox Wind #IPO - News
    first published: May 9, 2022 01:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.