Inox Green Energy Services fixes IPO price band at Rs 61-65 a share

Inox Green Energy Services, the subsidiary of Inox Wind, has fixed a price band at Rs 61-65 a share for its initial public offering (IPO) that opens for subscription on November 11.

The 30th public issue of 2022 will close on November 15. Anchor book will opened on November 10.

The Rs 740-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 370 crore and an offer for sale of sales worth Rs 370 crore by promoter Inox Wind.

The wind power operation and maintenance services provider will use fresh issue proceeds for repaying debts and general corporate purposes.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 230 shares and after that in multiples of 230. Retail investors can make a minimum investment of Rs 14,950 for a single lot and a maximum of Rs 1,94,350 for 13 lots.

The operation and maintenance services portfolio of Inox Green Energy Services, a part of the Inox GFL group of companies, consisted of 2,792 MW of wind farm capacity and 1,396 wind turbine generators as of June 30, 2022.

Edelweiss Financial Services, DAM Capital Advisors, Equirus Capital, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, and Systematix Corporate Services are the book managers to the offer.

Inox Wind Energy Services and three other companies will launch their IPOs later this week. Archean Chemical Industries and Five Star Business Finance’s offers will be open from November 9-11, while the public issue of Kaynes Technology India will be available from November 10 to 14.