Inox Green Energy Services closes with 9% discount on debut

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Inox Green Energy Services on November 23 disappointed investors with its share price performance as the stock closed way below issue price on listing day.

The stock, as expected, opened at a discount, falling 7.7 percent to Rs 60 on the NSE, compared to issue price. The stock was completely in control of bears as it did not seen even its issue price during the day.

It touched an intraday high of Rs 64 and low of Rs 58.35 before closing with a 9 percent fall at Rs 59.10. The closing price was same on both the exchanges.

In volume terms, the wind power operation and maintenance service provider traded with volume of 4 crore shares on the NSE, and 33.99 lakh shares on the BSE.

The subsidiary of wind turbine generator manufacturer Inox Wind raised Rs 740 crore via public issue at higher end of price band of Rs 61-65 per share.

Also read: Sell, sell and go away | Analysts on Inox Green Energy as stock slides on debut

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds of Rs 370 crore for repaying debts.

This was the eighth listing in November, after Kaynes Technology India, Archean Chemical Industries, Five Star Business Finance, Global Health, Bikaji Foods International, Fusion Micro Finance, and DCX Systems.