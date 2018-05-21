App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
May 21, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indostar Capital Finance closes up 2% on Day 1 despite weak market conditions

On the BSE, the stock price closed up 2.36 percent at Rs 585.50 after hitting a day's high of Rs 606.30 and low of Rs 578.50.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Non-banking finance company IndoStar Capital Finance share price settled higher at Rs 585 on the National Stock Exchange despite weak market conditions on Monday.

The stock added 2.27 percent gains over the issue price of Rs 572, but did not break its offer price level.

It opened at Rs 600.60 on the exchange, and hit an intraday high of Rs 606.80 and low of Rs 579.10 on the NSE.

On the BSE, the stock price closed up 2.36 percent at Rs 585.50 after hitting a day's high of Rs 606.30 and low of Rs 578.50.

The Rs 1,844-crore initial public offer was subscribed 6.8 times during May 9-11.

The non-banking finance company will use its fresh issue proceeds for augmenting capital base to meet future capital requirements while money raised through offer for sale will go to selling shareholders.

IndoStar Capital Finance offers structured term financing solutions for corporates, and loans to small and medium enterprise (SME) borrowers in India. It has recently expanded its portfolio to offer vehicle finance and housing finance products.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 232.17 points at 34,616.13 while the 50-share NSE Nifty shed 79.70 points to close at 10,516.70.

tags #IndoStar Capital Finance #IPO - New Listings

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.