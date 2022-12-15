 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Indian luxury car dealer Landmark IPO oversubscribed by threefold shares on offer

Reuters
Dec 15, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST

The company had an offer for sale valued at 4.02 billion rupees and a fresh issue valued at 1.5 billion rupees. It proposes to use the amount raised from the fresh issue to pay debts up to 1.2 billion rupees.

Indian luxury automobiles dealer Landmark Cars Ltd's initial public offering, valued at 5.52 billion rupees ($66.71 million), was oversubscribed on Thursday, but analysts still said demand was tepid.

Investors bid for 24.6 million shares by the final day of bidding, 3.1 times the 8 million shares on offer, exchange data showed.

The company had an offer for sale valued at 4.02 billion rupees and a fresh issue valued at 1.5 billion rupees. It proposes to use the amount raised from the fresh issue to pay debts up to 1.2 billion rupees.

Landmark, which sells cars made by Mercedes-Benz, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault among others, is looking to tap a growing demand for luxury cars from the country's somewhat inflation-resistant higher-end market.

The listing's retail category subscription for the listing ended at 0.59 times, with the price band of the issue fixed at 481 rupees to 506 rupees per share.

"There are many IPOs currently open and that has divided the liquidity available with the investors," Saurabh Joshi, research analyst at Marwadi Shares and Finance, said, adding the subscription number was "tepid."