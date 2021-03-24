English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Indian IPO fundraising at 13-year peak

Indian companies have raised $2.2 billion through initial public offerings (IPOs) so far this year, the highest amount since 2008, Refinitiv data showed. That follows $9.2 billion last year, the third biggest behind the United States and China, thanks to a flurry of listings in late 2020.

Reuters
March 24, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Indian fundraising via IPOs is at a 13-year high as a flood of foreign money and unprecedented interest from mom-and-pop investors spur more listings, making India one of the hottest IPO markets in 2021.

Indian companies have raised $2.2 billion through initial public offerings (IPOs) so far this year, the highest amount since 2008, Refinitiv data showed. That follows $9.2 billion last year, the third biggest behind the United States and China, thanks to a flurry of listings in late 2020.

India's IPO proceeds this year India's IPO proceeds

India's IPO proceeds in 2020 India IPO proceeds in 2020

Heavy foreign investor flows into shares, massive federal spending and strong corporate earnings have driven Indian markets to record highs this year, encouraging more firms to tap public markets.

Close

Related stories

"If you want to be in Asia, but don't want all your eggs in one basket, the China basket, India is the easiest option to go for. It's large, liquid, and got a low correlation with China," said Herald van der Linde, head of Asia equity strategy at HSBC.

The stimulus unleashed by central banks globally in response to the COVID-19 pandemic also has driven flows from foreign investors into many emerging market shares, particularly India, where they have invested $6.1 billion in January-February, the highest among seven major countries in Asia.

FII investments into Indian stocks India FIIs

After surging 31 percent from November 2020 through mid-February 2021, India's main NSE Nifty 50 stock index has corrected slightly in March and some analysts have raised concerns over high valuations, but companies filing for IPOs appear unfazed.

Indian IPOs first day gains this year Indian IPOs first day gains this year

"There is a strong momentum in the IPO markets, and we are seeing an increased interest from companies across sectors looking to raise capital in the near term," said Sandip Khetan, a partner at consultancy EY in Gurugram, India.

Many technology-based Indian startups, backed by marquee global investors, could also go public in the near future, which would only attract more foreign investors, Khetan added.

Record levels of participation from Indian individual investors, particularly in public listings, has also propped up IPOs.

New investors, as measured by so-called "demat" investor accounts, reached a record 51.5 million in January, rising by roughly 1 million every month from the 39.5 million in January 2020, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Rising demat accounts in India Rising demat accounts

"What you're seeing is local companies are being bought by local investors. You could say 'India is buying India'. That's a healthy trend for IPOs," van der Linde said.

For all IPO-related news, Click Here
Reuters
TAGS: #India #IPO - News
first published: Mar 24, 2021 04:10 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.