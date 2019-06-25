App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 06:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiaMART InterMESH IPO fully subscribed on second day of bidding

The IPO, which looks to raise about Rs 475 crore, received bids for 27,94,440 shares against the total issue size of 26,92,824 shares, translating into 1.04 times subscription, as per data available with the NSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The initial public offer of IndiaMART InterMESH, an online marketplace for business products and services, was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding June 25.

The IPO, which looks to raise about Rs 475 crore, received bids for 27,94,440 shares against the total issue size of 26,92,824 shares, translating into 1.04 times subscription, as per data available with the NSE.

The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.05 times, non institutional investors 4 per cent and retail individual investors 2.48 times.

Close

The IPO, which is scheduled to close Wednesday, is of 48,87,862 equity shares, including anchor portion of 21,95,038 equity shares.

related news

Price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 970-973 per share.

At the upper end of the price band, the offer is expected to raise about Rs 475 crore.

IndiaMart InterMesh raised more than Rs 213 crore from anchor investors on Friday.

ICICI Securities Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Jefferies India Pvt Ltd are managing the offer.

The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Business #IndiaMart InterMesh #IPO

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.