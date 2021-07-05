India Pesticides jumps 16% to close at Rs 343.15 on listing day

live bse live

India Pesticides, a Lucknow-based R&D driven agrochemical company, closed with 16 percent gains on July 5, the first day of trade.

The stock settled at Rs 343.15 on the BSE as well as the National Stock Exchange, rising 15.93 percent over the issue price. It traded with volumes of 21.22 lakh equity shares and 2.56 crore shares on BSE and NSE, respectively.

It touched an intraday high of Rs 368 and a low of Rs 340.15 after opening at Rs 360 on the day Sensex ended 395.33 points higher at 52,880 and the Nifty was up 112.20 points at 15,834.40, supported by banks and metals.

India Pesticides has a strong customer base and is the exclusive manufacturer of five technicals as well as one of the leading manufacturers of Captan, Folpet, and Thiocarbamate herbicides internationally.

Between 2019 and 2026, 19 technicals are scheduled to go off-patent, representing a $4.2 billion potential that the company is well-positioned to capitalise on, said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research.

"The company's technical product is internationally cost-competitive, which could help it achieve higher profits. It appears to be one of the strongest players in the agro-chemical sector and well-positioned to capitalise on opportunities in agrochemical sector backed by proposed capacity expansions, R&D capabilities and adoption of China plus one strategy by global companies and therefore can be considered as a long-term opportunity," he told Moneycontrol.

The Rs 800-crore public issue of India Pesticides was subscribed 29 times during June 23-25, a healthy subscription given its presence in the fast-growing agrochemical space.

Global agrochemicals market is expected to grow at 7 percent CAGR to $86 billion by 2024 and India Pesticides is well placed to tap this opportunity. Technicals in India, which is strongly driven by export-led demand and contract manufacturing, is expected to grow at 8 percent CAGR.

"We like India Pesticides given its presence in fast-growing agrochemical space, diversified product portfolio and robust financials," said Sneha Poddar, AVP, Research, Broking & Distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Expanding product portfolio, growing customer base and increasing wallet share of existing customers could help the company maintain its growth momentum. It is reasonably valued at 30.8x FY21 P/E, vis-à-vis peers, while it enjoys a higher return on equity of 36 percent, she said.

