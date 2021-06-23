MARKET NEWS

India Pesticides IPO subscribed 52% on day 1, retail portion fully booked

India Pesticides IPO: Angel Broking sees upcoming expansion plan and higher capacity utilisation as growth drivers for the company in future.

Moneycontrol News
June 23, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
 
 
The initial public offering (IPO) of India Pesticides has been subscribed 52 percent so far on June 23, the first day of bidding. At the time of writing this copy, the public issue of the agro-chemical manufacturer received bids for 1 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.93 crore equity shares.

The IPO size has been reduced by 81,08,107 equity shares to 1.93 crore equity shares after the company raised Rs 240 crore from anchor investors on June 22.

The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.02 times and that of non-institutional investors 4 percent, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed. Qualified institutional investors have put in their bids yet.

Also read - India Pesticides IPO opens: 10 things to know before subscribing the issue

The IPO of Rs 800 crore comprises a fresh issue of Rs 100 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 700 crore by existing selling shareholders including promoter Anand Swarup Agarwal.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 290-296 per share.

"FY21 PE of 24.5x and EV/EBITDA of 18.2x at the upper band of the IPO price makes it slightly better than the peers. Similarly, the company has one of the best return on equity (ROE) & return on capital employed (ROCE) of 34 percent and 45 percent respectively," said Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate at Angel Broking.

"The company has a healthy balance sheet with negative net debt to equity. We expect that the upcoming expansion plan and higher capacity utilisation will be the growth drivers for the company in future. We are assigning a 'subscribe' recommendation to the issue," he added.

Also read - India Pesticides IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

India Pesticides is a research & development (R&D)-driven agro-chemical manufacturer of technicals with a growing formulations business. It is the fastest-growing agro-chemical company in India in terms of the volume of technicals manufactured.

In technicals, the company manufactures fungicide technicals, herbicides technicals for the export market. As for formulations, it manufactures insecticides, fungicides and herbicides, growth regulators and acaricides for the domestic market.

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
TAGS: #India Pesticides #IPO - Issues Open
first published: Jun 23, 2021 11:47 am

