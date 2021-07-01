MARKET NEWS

India Pesticides IPO share allotment: 2 options available to check the status

One of the leading agrochemicals manufacturers in India, India Pesticides closed its Rs 800-crore public issue on June 25. The issue was subscribed 15 times.

Moneycontrol News
July 01, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST
 
 
Agrochemical company India Pesticides finalised the share allotment for its initial public offering (IPO) on July 1. Investors have two options to check their allotment status in a few easy steps.

One is the website of IPO registrar. Select the IPO name—in this case India Pesticides Limited—in the dropdown, and choose either application number, or DPID/Client ID or PAN.

Accordingly, select application type (ASBA/non-ASBA) and enter the application number, or select NSDL/CDSL and enter DPID & Client ID, or enter PAN. Enter Captcha and submit to know the status.

The BSE website is the second option. Select wquity and issue name—India Pesticides Limited—enter application number and PAN  and click on search button to know the status.

The number of shares applied for and the number of shares subscribed will appear on the screen on submission of correct details.

Also read: Strong primary market show: 10 IPOs lined up for July and at least 20 for rest of 2021

As allotment has been finalised, the company will start refunding the money on July 1.

Issued shares will get credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors by July 2 and the trading will commence on July 5.

Also read: GR Infraprojects to open IPO on July 7, price band fixed at Rs 828-837

In the grey market, the share traded at a premium of Rs 50-60, which is a price of Rs 346-356 (including premium), 17-20 percent higher than the expected final issue price of Rs 296.
 The grey market is an unofficial trading platform where shares get traded before the allotment and listing on bourses.​

TAGS: #India Pesticides #IPO - News
first published: Jul 1, 2021 12:42 pm

