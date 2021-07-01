India Pesticides IPO share allotment: 2 options available to check the status

live bse live

Agrochemical company India Pesticides finalised the share allotment for its initial public offering (IPO) on July 1. Investors have two options to check their allotment status in a few easy steps.

One is the website of IPO registrar. Select the IPO name—in this case India Pesticides Limited—in the dropdown, and choose either application number, or DPID/Client ID or PAN.

Accordingly, select application type (ASBA/non-ASBA) and enter the application number, or select NSDL/CDSL and enter DPID & Client ID, or enter PAN. Enter Captcha and submit to know the status.

The BSE website is the second option. Select wquity and issue name—India Pesticides Limited—enter application number and PAN and click on search button to know the status.

The number of shares applied for and the number of shares subscribed will appear on the screen on submission of correct details.

As allotment has been finalised, the company will start refunding the money on July 1.

Issued shares will get credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors by July 2 and the trading will commence on July 5.

The grey market is an unofficial trading platform where shares get traded before the allotment and listing on bourses.​

In the grey market, the share traded at a premium of Rs 50-60, which is a price of Rs 346-356 (including premium), 17-20 percent higher than the expected final issue price of Rs 296.

One of the leading agrochemicals manufacturers in India, India Pesticides closed its Rs 800-crore public issue on June 25. The issue was subscribed 15 times.