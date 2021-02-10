India Pesticides files IPO papers with Sebi, aims to raise Rs 800 crore

Uttar Pradesh-based agrochemical technicals company India Pesticides filed draft red herring prospectus with the capital market regulator for its initial public offering on February 8.

The company aims to raise Rs 800 crore via its public issue which consists of a fresh issue of Rs 100 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 281.4 crore by promoter Anand Swarup Agarwal and Rs 418.6 crore by selling shareholders.

The company and its selling shareholder may, in consultation with the book running lead managers, consider a further pre-IPO placement issue of Rs 75 crore. If the pre-IPO placement takes place, the fresh issue size will get reduced accordingly.

India Pesticides will utilise net fresh issue proceeds for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

It is an R&D driven agro-chemical manufacturer of technicals with a growing formulations business. It was among the fastest growing agro-chemical companies in India in terms of volume in FY20, as per F&S Report.

India Pesticides currently operates 2 manufacturing facilities in Lucknow and Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh having an aggregate capacity of 19,500 MT for technicals and 6500 MT for the formulations vertical. it currently has registrations and licenses for 22 agro-chemical technicals and 124 formulations for sale in India and 27 agro chemical technicals and 34 formulations for exports purpose.

It is also the sole Indian manufacturer and among top five manufacturers globally for several technicals, such as, Folpet and Thiocarbamate Herbicide. Since incorporation in 1984, it has diversified into manufacturing herbicide and fungicide technicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It also manufactures herbicide, insecticide and fungicide formulations.

India Pesticides' technicals are primarily exported and revenue generated from exports contributed to 62.12 percent and 65.73 percent of revenue from operations in FY20 and the six months ended September 2020, respectively. As of September 2020, its technicals are exported to over 20 countries including Australia and other countries in Europe, Asia and Africa.

Axis Capital and JM Financial are appointed as the book running lead managers to the issue.