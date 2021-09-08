MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

India considering foreign institutional investment of up to 20% in LIC IPO: Report

The listing of LIC is set to be India’s biggest ever IPO, with the government aiming to raise up to 900 billion Indian rupees ($12.24 billion) from its stake sale.

Reuters
September 08, 2021 / 01:55 PM IST

Indian government is considering allowing foreign institutional investment of up to 20 percent in Life Insurance Corporation, according to a government source.

The listing of LIC is set to be India’s biggest ever IPO, with the government aiming to raise up to 900 billion Indian rupees ($12.24 billion) from its stake sale.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #IPO - News #LIC #Market news
first published: Sep 8, 2021 01:55 pm

