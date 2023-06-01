IKIO Lighting sets price band for Rs 600 crore IPO at Rs 270-285 per share

For fiscal year 2023, the firm reported consolidated revenue of Rs 331.84 crore from Rs 213.45 crore a year ago.

LED lighting solutions provider IKIO Lighting Ltd has set the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 270-285 per share, which values the company at Rs 2,200 crore at the top end of the band.

Earlier, the Noida-based firm had said its IPO will open on June 6 and close on June 8. The anchor investors bids will open on June 5. The initiation of refunds will be on June 14 and listing on exchanges will be on June 16.

IPO breakup

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a new allocation of equity shares valued at Rs 350 crore, as well as a sale of up to 90 lakh equity shares by the promoters, namely Hardeep Singh and Surmeet Kaur. On the upper band price, the firm will raise over Rs 600 crore from the IPO.

The funds raised through the fresh issuance, amounting to Rs 50 crore, will be allocated towards debt repayment. Additionally, Rs 212.31 crore will be utilised for establishing a new facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, for the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, IKIO Solutions, along with general corporate purposes.

IKIO Lighting is a prominent manufacturer specialising in the production of LED lighting solutions. As an original design manufacturer (ODM), the company focuses on the design, development, manufacturing, and supply of LED products. These products are subsequently distributed by customers under their own brands.

The financials

The company operates four manufacturing facilities, with one situated in the SIDCUL Haridwar industrial park in Uttarakhand and the remaining three located in Noida, within the National Capital Region. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors has been appointed as the exclusive book-running lead manager for the IPO.

For fiscal year 2023, the firm reported consolidated revenue of Rs 331.84 crore from Rs 213.45 crore a year ago. Net profit for the year stood at Rs 50.52 crore against Rs 28.81 crore last year. Total debt as of December 2022 stood at Rs 145.27 crore.