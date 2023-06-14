IKIO Lighting IPO grey market premium drops ahead of debut but remains in double digits

Representative image.

LED lighting solutions manufacturer IKIO Lighting has seen a reduction in its grey market premium ahead of its debut. In fact, the premium has been declining since the public issue closing last week.

At the time of writing this article, its IPO shares traded with a premium of Rs 90-92 or around 32 percent in the grey market over the expected final issue price of Rs 285 per share, analysts said.

Towards the closing of the public issue, the premium had touched its peak of Rs 125 or 44 percent. But later on, there was some correction in the premium as the listing day approached, which may be due to recent correction and consolidation in the secondary market, as well as after share allotment finalisation.

That meant the total fall in premium was around 26-28 percent to Rs 90-92, from its peak of Rs 125.

The grey market is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares. Generally, investors look at grey market price to make tentative projections about listing price.

But IKIO still enjoys a healthy grey market premium, largely due to strong subscription numbers, long-term relationship with clients, healthy financials and reasonable valuations.

"The issue was commanding a peak premium of approximately Rs 120-125 per share and saw a steep correction of around 28 percent from its peak to Rs 90 per share," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP, Research at Mehta Equities said.

"If we compare so far this year, IKIO Lighting witnessed a strong positive response to its offer across investor categories mainly due to its business model of ODM and reasonable ask valuations at the time of IPO when compared to listed peers," he added.

The maiden public issue of the Noida-based company has been subscribed 66.30 times during June 6-8 with qualified institutional buyers' reserved portion being booked 163.58 times, high networth individuals 63.35 times, and retail 13.86 times.

"IKIO Lighting has attracted strong interest from market participants. We attribute this to the company’s adoption of the ODM (original design manufacturer) business model which aids it to maintain long-term relationships with customers and is margin accretive due to higher premiums charged for its designs," Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research at Stoxbox said.

Also, he believes that the company’s focus to diversify into newer products along with the high growth potential of the Indian high-end home and decorative lighting market bodes well for its future business prospects.

IKIO has raised Rs 606.5 crore via public issue, at the upper end of the price band of Rs 270-285 per share, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 350 crore.

Its products are categorised as LED lighting; refrigeration lights; ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) piping; and other products.

With population growth, rapid urbanisation and improved demand for environmentally sustainable and cost-effective lighting solutions, the market for LED lighting has increased rapidly in recent years. During FY18-22, the domestic LED lighting market increased by 12.4 percent CAGR to Rs 21,708 crore.

Further, with improved applications across the residential, commercial and industrial areas, the domestic LED lighting market is expected to increase by 11.7 percent CAGR over FY22-26 to reach a size of Rs 33,820 crore.

The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market supporting the domestic LED lighting market has increased by 21.5 percent CAGR during FY18-22 to Rs 4,800 crore and is expected to grow by 27 percent CAGR over FY22-26 to a size of Rs 12,500 crore, as per RHP.

