Ideas For Profit | Is Sona BLW Precision Forgings’ IPO worth betting on?

After a two-month hiatus, a compelling IPO from Sona BLW Precision Forgings has opened for subscription from today. The issue size at the upper end of the price band (of Rs 285 - Rs 291) is Rs 5,550 crore, of which Rs 300 crore is fresh issue. The remaining Rs 5,250 crore is an offer-for-sale from Blackstone Private Equity. Though the IPO has been priced at elevated levels, we advise investors to subscribe for long-term, given the massive growth opportunities and stellar operating performance.

