MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now

business

Ideas For Profit | IDBI Bank: Divestment to drive stock upside?

IDBI bank is all set for sale with Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs giving its in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment and transfer of management control. The board of LIC has also passed a resolution to the same effect. Both, LIC and the government, plan to sell all or part of their stake in the lender. Undoubtedly, privatisation would unlock value of IDBI’s deposit franchise. With the bank’s market cap to deposits ratio at just 18% compared to over 30% for small to mid-sized private banks, there is possibility of further upside in valuation.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Ideas for Profit

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.