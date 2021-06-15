business Ideas For Profit | IDBI Bank: Divestment to drive stock upside? IDBI bank is all set for sale with Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs giving its in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment and transfer of management control. The board of LIC has also passed a resolution to the same effect. Both, LIC and the government, plan to sell all or part of their stake in the lender. Undoubtedly, privatisation would unlock value of IDBI’s deposit franchise. With the bank’s market cap to deposits ratio at just 18% compared to over 30% for small to mid-sized private banks, there is possibility of further upside in valuation.