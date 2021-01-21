MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | Home First Finance’s IPO is pricey, should investors’ bet on it?

The Rs 1,153.72 crore IPO of Home First Finance Company (HFFC) has opened for subscription. The three-day public issue will close on January 25 consisting of fresh capital of Rs 265 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 888.72 crore by existing shareholders. Though the valuation of the company looks undemanding when compared to new players. But, when compared to older companies, it appears rich. So, how should investors read it? Let's find out in this edition of Ideas For Profit

