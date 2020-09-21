Ideas For Profit | Chemcon a strong import substitute play, but does its IPO merit investors’ attention?

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO and whether it merits investor attention.
The initial public offering of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals has received a strong response on the very first day of bidding itself.
Riding on investor interest in specialty chemicals/pharma and the Make in India theme, the company seems to have found the right mix for a successful IPO in today’s time.
However, investors should also acknowledge a few of the risk factors inherent in the chemicals business and some company-specific factors before deciding to subscribe.
In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO and whether it merits investor attention.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 02:48 pm