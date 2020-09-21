Ideas For Profit | Chemcon a strong import substitute play, but does its IPO merit investors’ attention?

The initial public offering of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals has received a strong response on the very first day of bidding itself.

Riding on investor interest in specialty chemicals/pharma and the Make in India theme, the company seems to have found the right mix for a successful IPO in today’s time.

However, investors should also acknowledge a few of the risk factors inherent in the chemicals business and some company-specific factors before deciding to subscribe.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO and whether it merits investor attention.