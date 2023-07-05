Ideaforge draws 75% premium in grey market, analysts see silver-lining in strong demand

Ideaforge Technology IPO

Shares of Ideaforge Technology seem to be getting huge demand in the grey market as the issue traded with 75 percent premium on the unofficial platform ahead of the July 7 listing on bourses, analysts said on anonymity.

The premium it received in the grey market is still the highest among IPOs launched in 2023, though it dropped from 81 percent enjoyed last week.

First-mover advantage of listing from the Indian drone industry, over 50 percent market share it enjoys, strong client relationship, healthy equity market conditions, and robust subscription numbers are some of the key reasons behind the strong grey market premium Ideaforge sees.

The company, however, may face competition from international players and regulatory uncertainty.

The Rs 567-crore public issue of the unmanned aircraft systems manufacturer has been subscribed 106.06 times between July 26 and 30 on support from all categories of investors. This was the highest subscription in the Indian primary market since 2021. Qualified institutional buyers have bought 125.81 times the allotted quota, high net-worth individuals 80.58 times and the retail investors 85.20 times, while its employees also showed great confidence in the company, bidding 96.65 times the portion set aside for them.

The final issue price is expected to have fixed at upper end of Rs 638-672 price band. At this level, the company is valued at P/E of 87x on the basis of FY23 numbers. It asked for a market capitalisation of Rs 2,800.20 crore post issue of equity shares.

"The grey premium observed in Ideaforge Technology IPO can be attributed to a combination of market conditions and subscription demand," Abhishek Jain, Head of Research at Arihant Capital, said.

The strong demand, especially from QIBs, has a significant impact on driving up the grey premium. This reflects the confidence and enthusiasm of institutional investors in the potential of the IPO and its underlying company, he said.

The performance of key market indicators, including benchmark indices like Nifty and Sensex, played a pivotal role in shaping investor sentiment, which rallied more than 15 percent since March lows.

Additionally, the overall state of the IPO market and prevailing macroeconomic factors influence investor perception and appetite for new offerings, Abhishek said.

Ideaforge Technology is a pioneer and a preeminent market leader in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market, with a market share of approximately 50 percent at the end of fiscal 2022. It ranked seventh globally in the dual-use category (civil and defence) drone manufacturers as of December 2022.

Dhruv Mudaraddi, research analyst at Stoxbox, believes that the drone manufacturer has all the right ingredients such as the first-mover advantage in the drone industry, diversified product portfolio and wide range of customers to sustain business performance in the long run.

Moreover, sectoral tailwinds such as a ban of imports from drone manufacturers opens up a large opportunity for the company going forward, he feels.

Ideaforge primarily caters to customers with applications for surveillance, mapping, and surveying. It is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for drones in India. However, "the company is also facing some challenges, such as competition from international players and regulatory uncertainty," Anubhuti Mishra, equity research analyst at Swastika Investmart said.

Sneha Poddar, research analyst at Motilal Oswal believes Ideaforge could benefit from government impetus on the defence space as well as rising enterprise demand, but she highlighted some risks, including the company has significant working capital gap which if it is unable to fund, would adversely impact the business and it has sustained negative cash flows from operating activities in the past and may continue to witness so in the future.

The public issue of Ideaforge comprised a fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of over Rs 320 crore by promoters and investors. It would utilise net proceeds from fresh issue for repaying debts, working capital requirements, and investment in product development.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.