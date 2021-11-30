MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

ICICI Venture divests partial stake in Go Fashion

ICICI Venture, through its fourth private equity fund India Advantage Fund Series 4 (IAF4), had invested Rs 100 crore in Go Fashion for 13.5 percent stake in 2018.

PTI
November 30, 2021 / 09:30 PM IST
Go Fashion

Go Fashion

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Venture, the alternative asset arm of ICICI Bank, on Tuesday said it has divested half of its 13.5 percent stake in the recently concluded IPO of Go Fashion (India) Ltd, which owns women's wear brand Go Colors.

ICICI Venture, through its fourth private equity fund India Advantage Fund Series 4 (IAF4), had invested Rs 100 crore in Go Fashion for 13.5 percent stake in 2018.

Through the stake dilution, the alternative asset firm made five times return in its investment made in Go Fashion, ICICI Venture said in a statement.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the company had received a strong response from investors with the issue being oversubscribed 135 times.

The company had a strong listing on the exchanges on Tuesday and based on the listed share price, the residual stake of IAF4 in the company is valued at around nine times, it added.

Close

Related stories

“We are pleased to have supported the company in its growth journey of the last 4 years, during which Go Fashion emerged as India's largest women's legwear brand, achieved 3x growth in owned store footprint, an excellent revenue scale up and increase in profit margins. We believe the company is well placed for further growth going forward,” said Puneet Nanda, MD and CEO, ICICI Venture.

Earlier this year, another IAF4 portfolio company, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences or KIMS Hospitals, also had a successful IPO.

In 2019, ICICI Venture had successfully exited from Star Health and Allied Insurance from two of its PE funds to a consortium of financial and strategic investors.

ICICI Venture has had a successful track record of exits having successfully concluded over 70 exit deals worth about $2.25 billion in the last decade. This is believed to be amongst the highest exit tallies in India.

 
PTI
Tags: #Go Colors #Go Fashion India #IPO - New Listings
first published: Nov 30, 2021 09:08 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.