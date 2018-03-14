App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Mar 14, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Securities IPO to open on March 22, fixes price band at Rs 519-520 per share

The offer will close on March 26, 2018 and the anchor investor offer will be opened for subscription on March 21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities, the subsidiary of country's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank, will open its initial public offering of 7,72,49,508 equity shares for subcription on March 22, 2018.

The broking subsidiary of the bank in consultation with merchant bankers has fixed issue price band at Rs 519-520 per share.

"The Offer includes a reservation of up to 38,62,475 equity shares of ICICI Securities for purchase by ICICI Bank shareholders, i.e., the individuals and HUFs who are the public equity shareholders of ICICI Bank Limited," the bank said in its filing to the exchanges.

The offer will close on March 26, 2018 and the anchor investor offer will be opened for subscription on March 21.

The bank said the minimum bid lot for the offer has been fixed at 28 equity shares of ICICI Securities and in multiples of 28 equity shares thereafter.

The private sector lender aims to raise Rs 4,017 crore through the public issue of ICICI Securities.

It would be the third subsidiary of ICICI Bank to launch IPO since September 2016 after ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.

tags #ICICI Bank #ICICI Securities #IPO - Upcoming Issues

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC