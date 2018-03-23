ICICI Securities IPO subscribed 36% on day 2

The over Rs 4,000-crore initial public offer of ICICI Securities was subscribed 36 per cent on the second day of bidding today.

The IPO to raise over Rs 4,000 crore received bids for 1,59,57,060 shares against the total issue size of 4,42,25,343 shares, NSE data showed.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 54 per cent, non institutional investors 5 per cent and retail investors 39 per cent.

The IPO is of 77,249,508 shares (including anchor portion of 33,024,165 shares).

The issue of the brokerage firm, part of ICICI group, which will close on March 26, is in a price band of Rs 519-520.

ICICI Securities on Wednesday raised Rs 1,717 crore from anchor investors.

DSP Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Holdings and SBI Capital Markets are managing the issue.