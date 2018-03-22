App
Mar 22, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Securities IPO subscribed 29% on Day 1

The IPO of the brokerage firm, part of ICICI group, received bids for 1,30,00,792 shares against the total issue size of 4,42,25,343 shares, NSE data showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Securities' over Rs 4,000 crore initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 29 per cent on the first day of the three-day bidding today.

The category set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 49 per cent, non institutional investors 4 per cent and retail investors 22 per cent.

The category set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 49 per cent, non institutional investors 4 per cent and retail investors 22 per cent.

ICICI Securities yesterday raised Rs 1,717 crore from anchor investors.

The initial share sale would close on March 26 and is being offered in a price band of Rs 519-520.

The IPO is of of 7,72,49,508 shares (including anchor portion of 3,30,24,165 shares).

