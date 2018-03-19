Huge growth seen in two-wheeler segment, says Sandhar Tech

The Sandhar Technologies initial public offerings (IPO) opens for subscription today. The company makes two-wheeler locking systems and rear-view mirrors for commercial vehicles among 21 product categories, also including wheel assembly, sheet metal and aluminium components.

The price band is fixed between Rs 327 and Rs 332. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Jayant Davar, the Co-Chairman and MD of the company spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

With the rural demand going up, you have a huge amount of growth in the two-wheeler segment, the motor cycle especially, the cars are doing well. So after a long time, the auto sector is doing well in almost every aspect, he said.

We have invested over Rs 600 crore in the last five years into areas like the construction equipment business, he added.