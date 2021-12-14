MARKET NEWS

HP Adhesives garners Rs 56.68 crore from three anchor investors ahead of IPO

HP Adhesives IPO | The company has finalised allocation of 20,68,700 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 274 per equity share, the upper price band.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2021 / 10:11 PM IST
HP Adhesives IPO

HP Adhesives IPO

 
 
Adhesives and sealants company HP Adhesives on December 14 mopped up Rs 56.68 crore from three anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

The initial public offering of the company will open for subscription from December 15-17.

The company in its BSE filing said it has finalised allocation of 20,68,700 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 274 per equity share, the upper price band.

Coeus Global Opportunities Fund bought 5,47,500 equity shares, 3 Sigma Global Fund 9.66 lakh equity shares, and AG Dynamic Funds acquired 5,55,200 equity shares in the company, through the anchor book.

Close

HP Adhesives plans to raise Rs 125.95 crore through its public issue. The public offer of 45.97 lakh equity shares comprises a fresh issue of 41.40 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of 4.57 lakh equity shares by selling shareholder Anjana Haresh Motwani.

The price band for the offer is at Rs 262-274 per equity share.

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements, and expansion of production capacity at the existing manufacturing facility at Village Narangi in Raigad, Maharashtra and at an additional unit on the adjacent plot.

The fresh issue money will also get utilised for expansion of existing installed capacities for existing product lines; and addition of new products to the existing product portfolio.
