IPO

How to check share allotment status of Paras Defence

It will be finalised on Sept 28 and trading will start from Oct 1. Allotment status can he checked from the websites of the BSE and the IPO registrar. The final issue price is expected to be at the upper band of Rs 175 per share. At the grey market, it is trading at Rs 405-425.

Moneycontrol News
September 27, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST
Share allotment by Paras Defence and Space Technologies, after the initial public offering (IPO), will be finalised on September 28.

The IPO, though small in size, has seen an overwhelming response from Day One of bidding (September 21). On the final day (September 23), it was subscribed 304.26 times -- the highest among IPOs, at least since 2007.

The offer received bids for more than 217.26 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 71.4 lakh shares, garnering bids worth Rs 38,021 crore, against the issue size of Rs 170.78 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 165-175 per share.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) had put in bids 169.65 times the portion set aside for them, and non-institutional investors bought 927.70 times of their reserved portion.

Retail investors subscribed for 112.81 times their portion.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 140.6 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.72 million shares by promoters Sharad Virji Shah and Munjal Sharad Shah, and individual shareholders Ami Munjal Shah, Shilpa Amit Mahajan and Amit Navin Mahajan.

The company will utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for purchasing machinery and equipment, incremental working capital requirements, repayment of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes.

How to check allotment status

Investors can check the share allotment status either on the BSE website or on the IPO registrar's website.

On the BSE website, investors need to follow these steps:

a) Select issue type "Equity" and issue name "Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited".

b) Enter Application Number and PAN.

c) Finally check box "I'm not a robot" and click on Search.

Alternatively, the allotment can also be checked on the website of the IPO registrar:

a) Select either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID.

b) Select "Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited – IPO."

c) Enter either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID.

d) Finally click on Search button, to know the allotment status.

Investors not allotted the shares will get the refund in their bank accounts by September 29, while those allotted will get the shares in their demat accounts by September 30.

Trading will commence from October 1, as per the schedule available in the prospectus.

Grey market

Paras Defence shares were available at Rs 405-425 in the grey market, which is a premium of Rs 230-250, or 131-143 percent, over the expected final issue price of Rs 175 per share, IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed.

Paras Defence designs, develops, manufactures and tests the defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to five major defence segments: space optics, defence electronics, electromagnetic pulse (EMP) protection solution, heavy engineering, and niche technologies.

Experts believe the company's long-term prospects will be favourable due to the strong government support (with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make-in-India' initiatives) and increasing private sector investment in the defence sector. Also, the company has a healthy order book of Rs 305 crore, which gives a decent revenue visibility.

"The company has a wide range of products and solutions in the defence and space sectors. The company, being one of the few players in the high precision optics manufacturing for space and defence application in India, has strong R&D capabilities, with a focus on innovation and is well positioned to benefit from the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make-in-India’ initiatives. Also, the company’s strong order book gives good revenue visibility, going forward," Hem Securities said in its research note dated September 20.

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
first published: Sep 27, 2021 11:19 am

