Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
How grey market premium is relevant in the current market scenario

It reflects how the IPO might react on a listing day. If the subscription for a particular IPO is less than the number of shares up for sale, the grey market price will be lower, and higher, if it's the other way round. It is pretty much a demand-and-supply play.

Vishal Wagh
August 15, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The grey market, or parallel market, is where the shares of a company are bought and sold outside the official trading channels. It is an illegal market where shares get traded much before they are opened for subscription.

Grey markets have been in existence for a long time and many investors and traders vouch for them. This is because it provides an excellent opportunity for retail investors and traders to buy or sell shares even before they are listed, if they feel the stock is going to increase or decrease in value.

If it’s illegal, how is it relevant?

The IPO grey market premium (GMP) is the premium at which IPO shares are traded in the grey market. Retail investors understand that GMP is a very good indicator of whether an IPO will perform or not.

The rate at which you can sell an IPO application for a fixed price, irrespective of whether you get allotment or not, is called the Kostak rate.

The GMP determines the interest level of investors in an IPO. Needless to say, there is no guarantee that the GMP will give a perfect indication of the listing price. But it is one of the tools to be checked before subscribing to an IPO.

In the recent past, we have seen many IPOs, like Zomato and Burger King, whose GMP was 50-70%, and the same kind of returns were seen on listing day.

Where is it located, what is their mail ID?

The grey market doesn’t have any of these. Trading happens through word of mouth. It functions exactly the way the 'dabba market' operates. There is no exchange of shares. There is nothing in black and white. Everything is a hush-hush affair.

Individuals choose their own buyers/sellers on a personal basis. The GMP reflects how the IPO might react on a listing day. If the subscription for a particular IPO is less than the number of shares up for sale, the GMP will be lower, and higher, if it's the other way round. It is pretty much a demand-and-supply play.

How do you trade there?

You can profit in the grey market in two ways – by buying/selling IPO shares before they are listed on the stock exchange, or by selling your IPO application at a certain price.

It allows people to buy IPO shares even if they miss the application deadline, or if they want to buy even more shares than what is allotted.

Vishal Wagh
Aug 15, 2021

