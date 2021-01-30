Home First Finance IPO allocation finalised: here is how to check your application status

live bse live

Home First Finance Company India, a technology-driven affordable housing finance firm, has finalised the IPO share allocation on January 29 after closing the public issue earlier this week.

Investors can check the allotment status on the BSE website. Select issue type (Equity), Select issue name (Home First Finance Company India), Enter Application Number and PAN Number, and click on Search button to know the allotment status.

The share allocation can also be checked on the website of IPO' registrar , by following these four easy steps.

After the finalisation of basis of allotment, the company will unblock the funds from ASBA account on February 1 and will credit shares alloted to the demat accounts of eligible investors on February 2. The trading in equity shares will commence from February 3.

The Rs 1,154-crore public issue, which was subscribed 26.66 times during January 21-25, comprised a fresh issue of Rs 265 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 888.72 crore by promoters and investors.

Home First targets first time home buyers in low and middle-income groups, primarily offering customers housing loans for the purchase or construction of homes, which comprised 92.1 percent of gross loan assets, as of September 2020. The company gross loan assets have grown at a CAGR of 63.4 percent between FY18-FY20.