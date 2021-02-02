MARKET NEWS

Home First Finance Company shares gain 25% in grey market; what to expect from the listing tomorrow

Home First Finance Company IPO saw subscription of 27 times. Shares are expected to see at least 25 percent premium at open on February 3

Sunil Shankar Matkar
February 02, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST
 
 
Home First Finance Company India, a technology-driven affordable housing finance player, is expected to see at least 25 percent premium at open on February 3, given the strong market sentiment, experts feel. The benchmark indices have rallied more than 7 percent in two consecutive sessions post Budget 2021.

Strong listing gains are also expected on the back of strong fundamentals, stable asset quality and good IPO subscription of 27 times, said experts.

Home First Finance shares traded at 23-25 percent premium (Rs 120-130) over its final issue price of Rs 518 per share, in the grey market, as per the data available on IPO Watch.

"Home First Finance is expected to list around Rs 650-700. The stock has strong fundamentals with attractive track record and the net NPAs being stable in the range of 0.4-0.8 percent," Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research told Moneycontrol.

The issue was around 3.4 times of Price to book value as compared to its peers which trade 5-7 times of September value, he said.

Prashanth Tapse, AVP Research at Mehta Equities also feels Home First can see a decent opening in the range of 23-25 percent premium over issue price.

Home First Finance, which mainly provides loans to first home buyers in low & middle-income groups, raised Rs 1,154 crore through public issue last week. Loans for the purchase or construction of homes constitute 92 percent of company's gross loan assets as of September 2020.

Its gross loan assets have grown at CAGR of 63 percent from FY18 to FY20. It has shown highest disbursements per branch of Rs 2.53 crore while disbursements per employee stood at Rs 24 lakh.

Company had a network of 70 branches covering 60 districts in 11 states & a union territory in India with a significant presence in states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Also these 11 states & union territory accounted for approximately 79 percent of affordable housing finance market in India during FY19.

The company will utilise fresh issue funds for increasing Tier I capital base to maintain the minimum capital adequacy ratio in accordance with Regulation of the NHB and to meet future capital requirements.
TAGS: #Home First Finance Company India #IPO - Listing Strategy #IPO - News
first published: Feb 2, 2021 04:23 pm

