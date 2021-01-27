Home First Finance Company IPO allotment: How to check application status

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Home First Finance Company is expected to finalise the IPO shares allotment on January 29, as per the tentative schedule available in the prospectus.

The company closed its public issue on January 25 with subscription of 26.66 times. The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 52.53 times, non-institutional investors 39 times and that of retail investors 6.59 times.

The unblocking of funds from ASBA account after the finalisation basis of allotment will take place on February 1 and the shares allotted will get credited to demat accounts of eligible investors on February 2. The trading in equity shares will commence from February 3.

Investors can check the share allotment on the Website of Registrar by following these four easy steps.

>> Select IPO - Home First Finance Company India>> If you select the Application Number option, then select NON-ASBA/ASBA, enter application number.In case of DPID/Client ID, select NSDL/CDSL, enter DPID and Client ID.In case of PAN Number, just enter PAN Number.>> Enter Captcha code mentioned in the above box

>> And click on Submit button to know the application status.

The application status can also be checked on the BSE Website. Select issue type (Equity), Select issue name (Home First Finance Company India), Enter Application Number and PAN Number, and click on Search button to know the allotment status.

Indigo Paints to finalise IPO allotment status this week: Here is how to check it

Home First, a technology driven affordable housing finance player, raised Rs 1,154 crore through public issue that comprised a fresh issue of Rs 265 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 888.72 crore by promoters and investors.

The company serves low and middle-income group salaried customers (which contributed 73 percent of loans) with average loan ticket size of Rs 10 lakh. Over past few years, it focused more on customers with existing credit history, whose share rose to 67 percent by 1HFY21. It has built a wide distribution network of 70 branches spread across 11 states with Gujarat and Maharashtra contributing 60 percent share in loans.

After the issue, the promoters' stake reduced from around 53 percent to 33.7 percent. The company will utilise fresh issue funds for augmenting the capital base.