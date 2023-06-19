HMA Agro Industries raises Rs 144 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

HMA Agro Industries on June 19 has mobilised Rs 144 crore from several anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) launch.

The company, which exports frozen buffalo meat products, in its filing to exchanges, said that it has finalised the allocation of 24.61 lakh shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 585 per share, the upper price band.

Investors, who participated in the anchor book, included Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC, Minerva Ventures Fund, Forbes EMF, Coeus Capital Opportunities Fund, Radiant Global Fund and Absolute Returns Scheme.

Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC is the biggest investor among them, investing Rs 70 crore in HMA Agro via Citadel Capital Fund, and Elite Capital Fund.

HMA Agro, which deals in buffalo meat and allied products with a 97 percent contribution to its total revenue from operations, will open its maiden public issue for subscription on June 20, with a price band of Rs 555-585 per share.

The company, in total, plans to raise Rs 480 crore through public issues comprising a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 330 crore by promoters.

The fresh issue proceeds will be utilised mainly for working capital requirements. The offer will close on June 23, 2023.