HMA Agro Industries IPO sees 4 percent demand on debut

The initial public offering of HMA Agro Industries has seen a tepid start on June 20, the first day of bidding, as the issue garnered bids for 2.14 lakh shares against the IPO size of 60.54 lakh shares, subscribing only around 4 percent. Retail investors have bought 2 lakh equity shares of the reserved portion, while high networth individuals have bid 8,350 shares against the allotted quota of 12.97 lakh shares.

Qualified institutional investors are yet to invest in the IPO.

The buffalo meat exporter has already raised Rs 144 crore via anchor book on June 19 ahead of IPO. Hence, accordingly, the issue size has been reduced to Rs 336 crore from Rs 480 crore.

The maiden public issue comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 150 crore, and offer for sale of Rs 330 crore by promoters. The company will mainly use its fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements, while the offer for sale money will go to selling shareholders.

The price band for the offer, which closes on June 23, has been fixed at Rs 555-585 per share.

HMA Agro is currently among the largest exporters of frozen buffalo meat products from India, accounting for more than 10 percent of India’s total export of frozen buffalo meat. Its products, mainly packaged under the brand name Black Gold, Kamil & HMA, are exported to over 40 countries.

This is the eighth public issue in current calendar year, after IKIO Lighting, Nexus Select Trust, Mankind Pharma, Avalon Technologies, Udayshivakumar Infra, Global Surfaces, and Divgi TorqTransfer Systems.