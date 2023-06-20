HMA Agro Industries IPO off to a slow start; check the latest GMP

IPO

HMA Agro Industries' Rs 480-crore initial public offering (IPO), which opened for bidding on June 20, has had a slow start, with only 8 percent of the issue subscribed by the afternoon.

The lacklustre response also reflected in its grey market premium (GMP) even though the benchmark indices have been trading near record highs. The shares were available at around a 4 percent premium in the grey market, analysts said on condition of anonymity.

The frozen buffalo meat exporter has fixed a price band of Rs 555-585 a share.

The grey market is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares, which investors typically track to get an idea of the expected listing price.

The Street view

Analysts have mixed opinions on the issue and don't see a possibility of big returns on listing. Some see it as a long-term investment or a risk-takers pick, given the large portion of the IPO proceeds going to promoters through the offer for sale.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 330 crore by promoters.

At the time of writing this article, the issue was subscribed just 8 percent, with support from retail investors and high networth individuals.

"We do not anticipate listing gains for the HMA Agro Industries IPO. Though the company’s business operations look sustainable, we are not comfortable with the valuation of the issue," Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research at StoxBox said.

On the upper end of the price band of Rs 585, the issue is valued at a P/E of 24.0x based on FY22 earnings, which Stoxbox says is richly valued.

In terms of listing gains, "we recommend an “avoid” rating for the issue", the brokerage said.

Though the name suggests it is an agro company, more than 90 percent of its business comes from exports of frozen buffalo meat to over 40 countries, which means it is heavily dependent on the export business, though it diversified into frozen fish segment in FY22 and basmati rice in FY23. Both segments, however, contributed just 1.64 percent and 0.14 percent, respectively, to total revenue of Rs 2,371.94 crore for nine-month period ended December FY23.

Marwadi Financial Services has assigned a "subscribe" rating to the IPO, saying the company has a diversified market reach along with long-standing relations with its customer base.

"It is available at reasonable valuation, considering the future growth potential of the company which asked for a market cap of Rs 2,929.5 crore," the brokerage said.

HMA has no listed comparable peer in India.

Its revenue grew at a CAGR of 14 percent during FY20-FY22, EBITDA 85.7 percent and profit 60 percent in the same period, while the EBIDTA margin dropped by 170 bps to 3.9 percent in FY22 over FY21 and stood at 4.97 percent in 9MFY23.

HMA Agro Industries' debt stood at Rs 340 crore in 9MFY23, up from Rs 330 crore in FY22.

