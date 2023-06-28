HMA Agro Industries IPO allotment likely to be finalised today

HMA Agro Industries IPO allotment

HMA Agro Industries, whose initial public offering closed on June 23, is expected to finalise the basis of allotment on June 28, day earlier than scheduled.

The company had set June 29 as the date for allotment but after the exchanges moved the Bakrid holiday a day later, it was forced to change the schedule, the merchant banker said.

Eligible investors will get their shares in the demat accounts by June 30 and unsuccessful bidders will get refunds the same day, the banker added.

The allotment status can be checked either on the BSE website or IPO registrar's portal by following these few easy steps:

BSE website





a) Select equity and issue name (HMA Agro Industries Ltd)

b) Enter either the application number or the permanent account number (PAN)

c) Check “I am not a robot” and then click on the search button





a) Select the company name as HMA Agro Industries Limited in the dropdown menu

b) Select and enter either the application number/CAF number, beneficiary ID or PAN

c) Click on the search button



HMA Agro shares will list on the BSE and the NSE on July 4, as per the IPO schedule.

Though the benchmark indices were trading at record high, the frozen buffalo meat exporter’s IPO shares traded with only around 2 percent premium in the grey market over the expected final issue price of Rs 585 a, analysts said on condition of anonymity.

The grey market is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares, which is used by investors get an idea about the possible listing price.

HMA Agro Industries’ Rs 480-crore issue was subscribed 1.62 times, which is a tepid response considering how investors have been enthusiastic about the primary market.

High networth individuals and qualified institutional investors supported the issue by subscribing 2.97 times and 1.74 times their allotted quota of shares. The portion, the smallest of the lot, set aside for retail investors was booked 96 percent. The price band for offer was Rs 555-585.

HMA Agro is one of the largest exporters of frozen buffalo meat products and accounts for more than 10 percent of India's export of the meat. It ships to over 40 countries.