Hindustan Aeronautics IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Hindustan Aeronautics, a government owned Navratna company, is coming out with its initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 4,200 crore.

The comapny will offer 3,41,07,525 equity shares through an offer for sale by the President of India, acting through The Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. Around 668,775 shares will be reserved for subscription by employees.

The price band of the issue is Rs 1,215-1,240 per equity share with face value of Rs 10 each.

The issue is scheduled to open on March 16, and close on March 20, 2018.

The government will dilute 10.20 percent of its stake in the company through IPO that will close on March 20.

Hindustan Aeronautics is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures.

Its operations are organised into five complexes, namely the Bangalore complex, MiG complex, Helicopter complex, Accessories complex, and Design complex, which together include 20 production divisions and 11 research and design centres located across India.

Brokerage: Reliance Securities | Rating: Subscribe

The current order book of Rs 684 billion, offers healthy business visibility, going forward. Further, it has been displaying sound profitability over the decades with consistent dividend payout track record.

In the absence any direct peer in India and with its unique business model along with Navratna status, the company is on firm footing to exploit the upcoming opportunities in defence space in India led by Make in India initiative and higher defence expenditures.

Brokerage: Centrum | Rating: Subscribe

At the higher end of the price band of Rs 1,240, the issue is priced at P/E of 15.9x (post dilution) on FY17 and 53x on H1FY18 (annualized) basis.

Given the growth prospects, investors can subscribe to the issue from a long term perspective. It must be noted that, owing to the current market volatility listing gains may be capped.

Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Subscribe

Hindustan Aeronautics has received requests for proposal (RFP) in December 2017 for 83 LCA Mk1A aircraft (Rs 60,000 crore) and 15 LCH (Rs 4500 crore). Large opportunities coupled with strong capabilities are likely to augur well for the company, going forward.

The company has spent Rs 3870 crore in FY15-17 towards setting up new facilities and expansion of existing facilities. Going forward, it will continue to spend significant sums towards modernisation/addition of its production facilities in FY18E-21E.

Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher| Rating: Subscribe with long term view

Hindustan Aeronautics has managed to register revenue CAGR of 5.5% over FY14-17 on the back of strong growth in its services business. During this period, services revenues witnessed revenue CAGR of 13% and accounted for 32% of revenues in FY17 from 23% in FY14.

While the opportunity is massive in the domestic Aeronautical defence space, order inflow/execution could be bumpy, given the nature of the defence industry. We recommend investors to subscribe with a long term view.

Brokerage: Nirmal Bang| Rating: Subscribe

The comapny intends to increase its presence in the high value services market, given its countercyclical nature and opportunities for sustained growth.

As of September 30, 2017, it had cash and cash equivalents of Rs 11,699 crore. The company has grown its net sales and operating profits at a CAGR of 7 percent and 16 percent respectively over FY15-17 and generated an average ROCE of 27 percent over the same period.

Brokerage: Geojit| Rating: Subscribe

The company derives 93% of sales from Indian Defence Services and export its products and services, primarily spares to more than 13 countries. The company’s operations are spread over 20 production divisions and 11 R&D centres.

As Indian defence industry is poised for growth, we recommend ‘Subscribe’ to the issue, with a long term perspective.