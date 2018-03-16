Hindustan Aeronautics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before investing

State-owned defence company Hindustan Aeronautics has opened its initial public offering for subscription on Friday.

Equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

SBI Capital Markets and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers to the offer that will close on March 20, 2018.

Here are 10 key things you should know before subscribing the issue:

Company Profile

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures.

The Navratna defence company is the largest defence public sector undertaking (DPSU) in terms of value of production according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Annual Report 2016-2017. It was the 39th largest aerospace company in the world in terms of revenue (in USD million) in 2016 according to Flight International.

Its operations are organised into five complexes, namely the Bangalore Complex, MiG Complex, Helicopter Complex, Accessories Complex, and Design Complex, which together include 20 production divisions and 11 research and design centres located across India.

In addition, it has entered into 13 commercial joint ventures to grow operations.

About the Issue

Hindustan Aeronautics' initial public offering of 3,41,07,525 equity shares is an offer for sale by the President of India, acting through the Department of Defence Production.

The offer comprises a net offer of 3,34,38,750 equity shares and an employee reservation portion of up to 6,68,775 equity shares.

The offer will constitute 10.20 percent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The company in consultation with merchant bankers has fixed issue price band at Rs 1,215-1,240 per share.

Retail investors and eligible employees will get shares at a discount of Rs 25 on final offer price.

Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 12 equity shares and in multiples of 12 equity shares thereafter.

Amount to Raise from the Issue

The state-owned defence company targets to raise Rs 4,144.06 crore and Rs 4,229.33 crore at lower and upper end of price band.

Objects of the Issue

The objects of the offer are to carry out the disinvestment of 3,41,07,525 equity shares by the selling shareholder constituting 10 percent of company’s pre-offer paid up equity share capital; and to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.

Hindustan Aeronautics will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all proceeds will go to the selling shareholder - the Government of India.

It is a part of yearly divestment programme of the government.

Strengths

> It has long credible history of research, design and development, manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services;

> It has established track record in offering product life cycle support extending to periods beyond four decades;

> It has strong design and development capabilities: In H1FY18, FY17, FY16 and FY15, research, design and development expenses were Rs 9.7 percent, 6.9 percent, 6.9 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively, of revenue from operations during such periods;

> HAL has a leadership position in the Indian aeronautical industry as a result of long-standing relationships, particularly with the Indian Defence Services and the DRDO as well as with various academic institutions and regulatory agencies. It derives a strategic advantage from strong relationship with the Government of India;

> It has a diversified product portfolio includes fighter aircraft, trainer aircraft, transport aircraft, military helicopter and civil helicopters and their engines, avionics and accessories (such as special test equipment and ground handling equipment and ground support equipment), which are both indigenously designed or manufactured under licence;

> Its senior management team and key management personnel possess extensive management skills, operating experience and industry knowledge;

> It has a strong financial track record.

Financials

Its revenue from operations grew from Rs 15,648 crore in FY15 to Rs 18,554.9 crore in FY17, representing a CAGR of 8.9 percent.

As of September 2017, it has cash and cash equivalents of Rs 11,699.2 crore. It does not have any long-term indebtedness.

As of December 2017, its order book was Rs 68,461 crore, which generally includes products and services to be manufactured and delivered and excludes anticipated revenues from incomplete portions of existing contracts undertaken by joint ventures.

In addition to sales to the Indian Defence Services, which accounted for 91.4 percent, 93.3 percent, 94.2 percent and 92.6 percent of total sales in H1FY18 and in FY17, FY16 and FY15, respectively, it sells products and provide services to state governments, para-military forces and corporates.

It also export products and services, primarily spares, to more than 13 countries, which accounted for 3 percent, 2.6 percent and 2.7 percent of revenue from operations for H1FY18, FY17 and FY16, respectively.

Promoter

Hindustan Aeronautics' promoter is the President of India, acting through the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

Promoter currently holds, directly and indirectly (through his nominees), 100 percent of the pre-offer paid-up equity share capital.

After the issue, promoter's shareholding will be reduced to around 90 percent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital.

Management

T Suvarna Raju has been Chairman & Managing Director of the company with effect from April 1, 2015. He joined the company as a management trainee on July 28, 1980 and thereafter worked in various capacities. He has over 37 years of work experience in the aerospace industry and has held various positions in the company.

Damal Kannan Venkatesh is the Director (Engineering and Research and Development) of the company with effect from November 27, 2015. He has over 37 years of work experience in the aerospace industry and has held various positions in the company.

Dividend Policy

The board of directors of the company, on March 1, 2018, approved payment of interim dividend at Rs 23.92 per share, amounting to Rs 800 crore for FY18, excluding dividend tax and surcharge of Rs 163 crore.

Risks & Concerns

Here are some risks & concerns highlighted by several brokerage houses:-

> Heavy dependence on defence contracts (Indian Defence Services contributed 93 percent to FY17 sales);

> Delay in project implementation (owing to regulatory approvals/technology transfer);

> As the defence contracts are not always fully funded at inception and are subject to termination, inability of HAL to fund such contracts at the time of inception or contract termination could have a material adverse effect;

> The Government’s significant influence over the functioning may restrict HAL's ability to manage its business;

> Overhang of losses in certain joint ventures and subsidiaries;

> Unfavourable outcome of an ongoing dispute with the MoD of Ecuador relating to the termination of helicopters supply contract may adversely affect HAL’s overseas revenue;

> Company may be adversely affected by sanctions on Russia, as many of the projects are done through transfer of technology from Russian OEMs, and company rely on Russian suppliers for support of these aircraft.