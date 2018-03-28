Hindustan Aeronautics debuts at Rs 1,159 , falls 5% from issue price

State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics share price made a weak debut on Dalal Street, falling more than 4 percent from its final issue price of Rs 1,215.

The stock price has opened at Rs 1,159 on the National Stock Exchange while it started off trade at Rs 1,169 on the BSE, falling 4 percent.

The Rs 4,229-crore initial public offer of state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics was subscribed 99 percent during March 16-20, 2018, supported by QIB.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 1.73 times while non institutional investors' reserved portion was subscribed 3 percent and retail investors 39 percent.

It was an offer for sale by the Government of India. The IPO price band was at Rs 1,215-1,240 per share.

The book running lead mangers to the issue are SBI Capital Markets and Axis Capital.