you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Here's why Ami Organics got stellar subscription but Vijaya Diagnostic failed to attract investors

Ami organics IPO was oversubscribed by 64.54 times while Vijaya Diagnostic IPO received bids to the tune of 4.54 times of its offer.

Arijit Malakar
September 06, 2021 / 10:05 PM IST
 
 
Despite the healthy financial growth showcased by Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, its IPO witnessed tepid subscription in comparison to Ami Organics'. On the last day of the public issue, Ami organics IPO was oversubscribed by 64.54 times, while Vijaya Diagnostic IPO received bids to the tune of 4.54 times of its offer.

In the grey market, the shares of Ami Organics were available at a premium of Rs 100 at the time of writing this piece, while Vijaya Diagnostic IPO grey market premium slipped to single digit at Rs 9 over the IPO price. The grey market is indicating that higher valuations and the issue being 100 percent offer for sale might go against Vijaya Diagnostic. However, in the past few days, the grey market premium for Ami organics has also declined from Rs 150 to Rs 100 which witnessed a jump in premium from Rs 50 to Rs 125 just ahead of its subscription opening.

API prices and Ami Organics IPO

The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) prices have increased exorbitantly in the past couple of years which is expected to moderate in the coming time on the back of a high base. Most of the pharma intermediate players have reported robust earnings growth in the past 2 years and have remained unscathed during this pandemic time. Thus, on the expectation of moderation in API prices, the grey market premium on Ami Organics has cooled off.

However, the government's focus on making India self-reliant by incentivizing the manufacturing through a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and China's one policy is the long-term growth driver for the Pharma API sector and that will augur well for Ami organics going ahead.

Ami Organics is one of the major manufacturers of pharma intermediates for certain key APIs, including Dolutegravir, Trazodone, Entacapone, Nintedanib, and Rivaroxaban. Further, Ami organics has developed and commercialized over 450 pharma intermediates for APIs across 17 key therapeutic areas.

Over the years, the company's focus on research & development (R&D) and continuous process improvement has positioned them as a preferred supplier to the customers. The strong traction in the pharma API business and focus on R&D and launching on new molecules will drive Ami organics growth going forward.

On the other hand, Vijaya Diagnostic IPO witnessed lacklustre demand from the investors despite having better financial metrics and a better business model compared to Ami Organics.

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO grey market premium declined to Rs 9, thus hitting single digit for the first time since it became available for trade in the grey market. Vijaya Diagnostic is the largest integrated diagnostic chain in southern India. It offers a one-stop solution for pathology and radiology testing services to its customers through an extensive operational network, which consists of 80 diagnostic centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities. It commands a higher gross and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) margin in the sector because of higher realization per patient which is Rs 1,200 per patient nearly 40 percent higher than the peers and operating leverage.

However, the IPO is priced at a higher valuation of 64x on FY21 earnings which might dampen the investors’ interest in the issue. Further, the company's business is concentrated only in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh which again limits the company’s future growth visibility.
Arijit Malakar is the Head of Research (Retail) at Ashika Stock Broking.
Tags: #Ami Organics #Expert Columns #IPO - News #Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
first published: Sep 6, 2021 10:05 pm

