Here is why funds, including FIIs, may shift from secondary to primary market

After a gap of three years, enthusiasm is back for initial public offerings (IPOs) in the Indian primary equity market. In the last two months, four Indian companies offered equity IPOs of Rs 6,300 crore, including REITs (Real Estate Investment Trust) of Rs 4,500 crore. The average oversubscription of the total offers was whopping at 79 times. And if we remove the REIT part, then it is much higher at 101 times. Separately, if we include the FPO of Yes Bank at Rs 15,000 crore, which was decently subscribed at 0.93 times (QIP 1.9 times), the total offers increase to Rs 21,300 crore. By including the two OFS, the total size of equity offered in India increases to about Rs 28,200 crore.

High interest is seen among the companies and investors in the primary market, especially for IPOs. This is despite a huge contraction in GDP growth rate at -24 percent in Q1FY21, and a double-digit fall forecasted for FY21 GDP.

Many companies are planning to go public in FY21 and passion among the investors is expected to stay. Today, the interest of non-institutional and institutional investors is at a record high, based on oversubscription and fund-raising data.

Three IPOs are expected to open next week with a total size of Rs 3,160 crore. In total, about 80 firms are planning to tap the capital market to raise approximately Rs 51,515 crore of equity capital in FY21, which has around six months to go.

Based on the recent IPOs, companies are venturing into the primary market to have listing gains and exit opportunity to promoters and primary investors.

At the same time, companies are building war chests for business opportunities post-pandemic and to strengthen their balance sheet. This is the best time to treasure chest, given the high level of liquidity in the financial market.

As per the RBI, M3 level, which measures the money supply in the economy, is robust at a record high of Rs 17,500 crore, as on August 2020. Though the level of funds is high, opportunities are limited due to the pandemic.

Investors are flushed with funds and interested to invest in useful assets that provide more returns than FDs. Due to good performance of equity market in the last six months and a fall in financial risk because of the supportive fiscal and monetary measures, money is pouring into the financial market and supporting fund-raising exercises.

The high liquidity is inducing retail investors to invest in opportunities like IPO, FPO and rights issues. This is after the dragging period of FY20, four-year low of only Rs 12,600-crore worth of IPOs by 16 companies, due to economic slowdown. The initial months of FY21 were also very weak due to the pandemic.

The IPO market got initiated only by July as the equity market started to improve from April. Starting from May, there were announcements of high- value of rights & QIP issue.

The first QIP was by Kotak Mahindra Bank of Rs 7,443 crore followed by rights issue from RIL of Rs 53,125 crore. The total QIP and rights issue, till date in FY21, is Rs 54,000 crore and Rs 60,000 crore, respectively, best ever in a short time of just four months.

To attract new and existing investors, companies are offering high amount of discount, in-line with the huge fall in the equity market and uncertainties prevailing in the economy.

The same method of pricing is visible in the ongoing IPOs. Stocks are being offered at attractive prices compared to listed peers. The other reason for the high amount of demand is the excellent quality of the companies. They are from the next generation of businesses with strong credentials and monopoly in the industry and niche products. It includes segments like digitalization, chemical, pharma and financial services.

Presently, there is a high demand for mid and small caps due to its high potential and comparative valuation, given the uptick from a re-opened economy and fall in the country’s economic risk. They are also available at discount to supremely valued largecaps. Mid and smallcaps are expected to outperform the rest of the categories in the short to medium term.

Given all these factors, the positivity of equity primary market (IPO, FPO & QIP), is expected to continue in the short to medium-term. Activities could be good in the primary market and funds may shift from secondary to the primary segment. This may impact the performance of the secondary market during this period.

The secondary market is expected to converge with the momentum of the global market, which is witnessing increased volatility. For example, the US equity market is at a month's low and the dollar is at a strong level and can appreciate compared to other currencies post the muted Fed policy. This could trigger a slowdown in FIIs net-inflow in the short-term which could be unfavourable to the Indian secondary market, along with a reduction in funds or shift in funds, due to higher interest in the primary market.

(The author is Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.)

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.