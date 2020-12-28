Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO allotment status likely this week; here is how to check

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Antony Waste Handling Cell, after consultation with merchant bankers, is expected to finalise the IPO basis of allotment this week.

The Rs 300-crore public issue closed on December 23, with the subscription of 15 times. As per the schedule available in the prospectus, the finalisation of basis of allotment with the designated stock exchange will take place around December 29, 2020.

Thenafter, the initiation of refunds, if any for anchor investors, as well as unblocking of funds from ASBA account will start around December 30 and equity shares will get credited to demat accounts of eligible investors around December 31, followed by listing on the first of new year 2021.

Investor can check the allotment status on the website of IPO registrar, in very few easy steps. Investor needs to select either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID option. Select company name (Antony Waste Handling Cell) and accordingly enter either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID, followed by pressing search button to get the desired result.

The IPO allotment status can also be checked on the BSE website. Select "Equity", "issue name - Antony Waste Handling Cell", enter "Application Number and PAN Number" and click on "Search" button.

Investor will see the application status if the abovementioned information provided is correct. Investor can see the number of shares subscribed to during the IPO and the shares alloted on the page.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is one of the top five players in the Indian municipal solid waste (MSW) management industry with an established track record of more than 19 years, providing full spectrum of MSW services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services across the country, primarily catering to Indian municipalities.

Company has portfolio of 18 ongoing projects as on November 2020, comprised 12 MSW C&T projects, two MSW processing (including WTE) project and four mechanised sweeping projects. All the 18 ongoing projects have started generating revenue.

Antony Waste Handling Cell was the last IPO of the year 2020, which was subscribed 15 times backed by qualified institutional buyers (9.67 times), non-institutional investors (18.68 times) and retail investors (16.54 times).

The public issue comprised a fresh issue of Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale by existing shareholders Leeds (Mauritius), Tonbridge (Mauritius), Cambridge (Mauritius) and Guildford (Mauritius).

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for part-financing for PCMC WTE project through investment in subsidiaries, repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities were the book running lead managers to the issue.