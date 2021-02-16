Heranba Industries to raise Rs 625 crore via IPO; price band fixed at Rs 626-627

Crop protection chemical manufacturer Heranba Industries is set to launch its Rs 625-crore initial public offering on February 23 at a price band of Rs 626-627. The offer will close on February 25.

The issue comprises of a fresh issue of Rs 60 crore and an offer for sale of 90.15 lakh equity shares by promoters. Heranba will utilise net fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements.

Sadashiv K Shetty will sell 58,50,000 equity shares, Raghuram K Shetty will offer 22,72,038 shares. Meanwhile, 8,12,962 shares will be offered by Sams Industries, 40,000 shares by Babu K Shetty and 40,000 shares by Vittala K Bhandary.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 23 equity shares and in multiples of 23 shares thereafter.

Microfinance institution Arohan Financial Services files IPO papers to raise Rs 1,750-1,800 crore

Promoters of the company include Sadashiv K Shetty, Raghuram K Shetty, Babu K Shetty and Vittala K Bhandary; their total holding equates to 98.85 percent of the total share capital, as of February 10 2021.

Gujarat-based Heranba Industries is one of the leading domestic producers of synthetic pyrethroids like cypermethrin, alphacypermethrin, deltamethrin, permitherin, lambda cyhalothrin etc. Its pesticides range includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and public health products for pest control.

RailTel Corporation of India IPO: 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue

The company exported products to more than 60 countries in Latin America, CIS, Middle East, Africa, Asia and South East Asia in Fiscal 2020.

Heranba has an extensive distribution network in India, with more than nine thousand four hundred (9,400) dealers having access to 21 depots of the company across 16 states and 1 union territory.

Emkay Global Financial Services and Batlivala & Karani Securities India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

This will be the eighth IPO in 2021 after Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Indigo Paints, Home First Finance Company, Stove Kraft, Brookfield India REIT, Nureca and RailTel Corporation of India.