Heranba Industries IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 1.9 times, HNIs portion booked 61%

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The Rs 625-crore public offer of agrochemical company Heranba Industries has been subscribed 1.9 times on February 24, the second day of bidding,.

The retail investors have put in bids 3.54 times against their reserved portion, while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors has been subscribed 61 percent, and that of qualified institutional buyers 2 percent.

The public issue has received bids for 1.3 crore equity shares against an offer size of 69.81 lakh equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

The offer consists of a fresh issue of Rs 60 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 565.2 crore shares by promoters which indicated that 90 percent of the IPO money will go to promoters. Of the total issue size, the company already garnered Rs 187.5 crore from anchor investors on February 22, hence the offered size has been reduced to 69.81 lakh shares.

Heranba Industries IPO opens for subscription: Should you subscribe?

The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 626-627 per share. "At the upper end of the price band, the company's IPO is valued at P/E of 25x on FY20 EPS of Rs 25.03 and 18x at H1FY21 annualised EPS of Rs 33.2 which is reasonable as against its peers considering strong return ratios it enjoys against established peers like Rallis India (P/E: 29x and RoE of 13.11 percent), Sumitomo Chemical (P/E: 77x and RoE of 16.75 percent), Bharat Rasayan (27x and RoE of 27.94 percent), Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection (P/E ? 95x and RoE of 11 percent)," said Ajcon Global.

The brokerage believes the company will always enjoy premium post listing owing to its dominance in pyrethroids market with established brands and considering present secondary market conditions. The COVID-19 crisis impact was minimal on the company as it deals with agro products and the government gave relaxation to the agro products during lockdown.

Heranba Industries IPO: 10 things to know before subscribing the issue

Incorporated in 1992, Heranba Industries is a crop protection chemical manufacturer, exporter and marketing company based out of Vapi, Gujarat. The company is present in the entire product value chain of the agrochemicals industry i.e. intermediates, technicals and formulations, and also exports to more than 60 countries.

Heranba is one of the leading manufacturers of synthetic pyrethroids in India. Pyrethroids find usage in significant applications across pest protection, environmental health and crop care as well as animal health. In 2019, the company dominated the India pyrethroids market, accounting for a share of 19.5 percent of the total Indian pyrethroids production values. The company has three manufacturing plants and has over 9,400 dealers.

Ajcon Global recommended subscribe rating to the issue as the company is a leading player in India's pyrethroids market, has a presence in a wide range of products across the entire value chain of synthetic pyrethroids, has product registrations in the domestic and international markets enabling global outreach, has wide product range and strong distribution network, has good export opportunity, intends to enter the highly regulated markets of USA and Europe, has new value-added products to improve margins, strong balance sheet, miniscule working capital debt with no long term debt as on H1FY21, and robust return ratios against its peers.