Heranba Industries IPO allotment status to be finalised today; here is how to check it

The trading in equity shares will commence on March 5.

March 02, 2021 / 04:39 PM IST
 
 
Crop protection chemical manufacturer Heranba Industries, which closed its Rs 625-crore public issue last week, is likely to finalise the share allotment status today, March 2.

Once the share allocation finalised, the company will unblock funds from ASBA account or initiate refunds (if any to anchor investors) on March 3, and then will credit shares to the demat accounts of eligible investors on March 4, as per the schedule available in the prospectus. The trading in equity shares will commence on March 5.

Investors can check their IPO share allocation on Registrar's website, following these easy steps:

Select the company name (Heranba Industries) once it is available in the dropdown list; select either Application No/CAF No, Beneficiary ID or PAN Number and accordingly enter the required data to know the allotment status.

The allotment can also be checked on the BSE Website:

Select Issue Type Equity and Issue Name as Heranba Industries in the dropdown list, Enter the Application Number and PAN Number to get the application status.

Gujarat-based Heranba Industries raised around Rs 625 crore through its public issue which was subscribed 83 times between February 23-25, at the higher end of the price band of Rs 626-627 per share.

The public issue comprised a fresh issue of Rs 60 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 565.2 crore by promoters. The company, which asked for a market capitalisation of over Rs 2,500 crore, will utilise net fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements.

The company is present in the entire product value chain of the agrochemicals industry i.e. intermediates, technicals and formulations. Majority of their current intermediates production is utilised for captive consumption for the manufacturing of technicals products. Formulations are produced and packaged in powder and liquid forms and sold to distributors for further sales to farmers.

Heranba is one of the leading manufacturers of synthetic pyrethroids in India with a 19.5 percent market share as of 2019. As of November 2020, its international distribution partners have successfully obtained 371 registrations of their technicals and formulations in 41 countries across the Middle East, CIS, Asia, South East Asia and Africa.
