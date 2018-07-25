App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 10:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC AMC raises Rs 732 cr from anchor investors

The company's IPO committee has finalised allocation of 66,53,265 equity shares to 35 anchor investors at Rs 1,100 per scrip, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

HDFC Asset Management Company, the country's second largest mutual fund firm, today garnered Rs 732 from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share-sale tomorrow.

At this price, the total proceeds will be Rs 731.86 crore.

Among the anchor investors are Camas Investments, Reliance Strategic Investments, Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority - Relval, FIL Investments (Mauritius), HSBC Indian Equity Mother Fund, SBI Large and Mid Cap Fund, Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme and Smallcap World Fund, Inc.

HDFC AMC operates as a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Standard Life Investments.

The price band for the initial public offer (IPO), which will open on July 25-27, has been fixed at Rs 1,095-1,100 per equity share.

The IPO offers up to 2.54 crore equity shares of the fund house through an offer for sale of 85.92 lakh shares (4.08 per cent stake) by HDFC and up to 1.68 crore shares (7.95 per cent)by Standard Life.

At the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to garner Rs 2,800 crore.

HDFC AMC, which has a total asset under management of over Rs 3 lakh crore as of March-end, is the country's second largest fund house after ICICI Prudential AMC that has an asset base of Rs 3.06 lakh crore during the same period.

It will become the second AMC to hit the markets after Reliance Nippon Life AMC, which had raised Rs 1,542 crore last year.

Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings, JM Financial, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India are the book running lead managers to the issue.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 09:36 pm

tags #HDFC Asset Management Company #IPO #IPO - Upcoming Issues

